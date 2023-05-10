Apple integrates Shazam with Apple Music Classical

Apple has released an update to its music identification app Shazam that allows it to integrate with the Apple Music Classical app on the iPhone. The new feature means that users can now identify a piece of classical music using Shazam and open it directly in the Apple Music Classical app. The classical music app was launched in March and offers over five million classical songs, including popular recordings and rare tracks.

Apple Music Classical has a different version of search than Apple Music, with the ability to find precise details like composer, work, opus number, conductor, artist, instrument, and nickname. Users can view all available recordings and an Editor's Choice performance by searching for a specific work, while searching for a composer will display all their available pieces on the platform.

The integration of Shazam and Apple Music Classical improves both apps, giving classical music fans another way to discover and listen to classical music. With Shazam's ability to identify classical music and Apple Music Classical's vast library of classical tracks, users can easily find and enjoy their favorite music.

In addition to the Shazam integration, Apple Music Classical offers Spatial Audio, providing an immersive listening experience. Apple Music Classical is free to download and requires an Apple Music subscription and iOS 15.4 or later. Shazam is also free to download and works on iPhones and iPads running iOS and iPadOS 15 and later. The update, available as Shazam 15.33, can be downloaded from the App Store.