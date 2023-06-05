When can I buy / pre-order Apple Vision Pro?

What is the Apple Vision Pro release date? When can I try Apple Vision Pro in stores?
Apple Vision Pro is Apple's first new platform since the Apple Watch launch in 2015. Vision Pro promises to usher in an era of spatial computing, which combines AR and VR functions Apple's latest sleek product. The device is packed with leading edge technologies to place apps directly into the space around the user.
Apple Vision Pro will be available for pre-order early in 2024. Click here for pricing information on Vision Pro.
