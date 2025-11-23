Firefox’s new 'Shake to Summarize' trick on iOS 26: How it works

Firefox just turned your iPhone into a pocket-sized speed-reader. On iOS 26, Mozilla has rolled out a new “Shake to Summarize” feature that uses AI to condense long articles into a quick, readable recap.

The best part? On newer devices it runs right on your iPhone, thanks to Apple Intelligence in iOS 26, so your data stays on-device whenever possible.

What you’ll need

iPhone running iOS 26 or later (update under Settings -> General -> Software Update ).

(update under ). The latest version of Firefox from the App Store.

from the App Store. For on-device AI, an iPhone 15 Pro or newer; older models use Mozilla’s cloud AI instead.

How “Shake to Summarize” works

Open Firefox and browse to any article or long web page (under 5,000 words). When you’re ready for a TL;DR, gently shake your iPhone. A panel appears with an AI-generated summary of the page, using Apple’s on-device intelligence where supported. Tap the summary to expand it, or close it to return to the full article.

If shaking your phone feels awkward in public, you can also tap the lightning-bolt icon in the address bar or use the option in Firefox’s menu to trigger the same summary.

How to turn it off (or on)

Accidentally triggering summaries while walking?

Open Firefox -> Settings .

. Look for Shake to Summarize and toggle it Off .

and toggle it . You can still access summaries via the icon in the address bar when you want them.

Where it works

At launch, the feature is limited toand U.S. users, with Mozilla planning to expand to more regions and languages over time.

If you’re already on iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence but haven’t really felt the benefit yet, Firefox’s Shake to Summarize might be the first everyday feature that makes your iPhone noticeably smarter. It’s perfect for skimming news, research, or that 3,000-word blog post you don’t quite have time to read.