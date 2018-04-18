How to manage your Facebook Ad Profile

Everyone with a Facebook account is familiar with their own user profile and how to manage it, but many may not be aware that they have a second profile that advertisers look at to determine how to advertise to them. As the old saying goes, if you aren't paying for a product then you are the product, and this is true for Facebook, as ad revenue is its bread and butter.

Facebook collects all kinds of information on its users aside from the basic age/sex/location including their interests, websites visited, apps used, political leanings and much, much more to come up with a profile. Advertisers come up with ads that have target audiences for their products, for example a target audience could be single liberal females age 21-30 in the San Jose area. They then pay Facebook to show that ad to users that fit their target audience; Facebook uses ad profiles to match users with target audiences.

While you can't stop Facebook from advertising to you, you can at least monitor your profile to make sure it is accurate and take control of what kind of ads you are seeing. Here's how to do it through the app on your iPhone or iPad: