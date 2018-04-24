How to download your personal data from Instagram

After the Facebook data breach, Instagram promised to release a data downloading tool for users to obtain a copy of what they shared on the social media app. Users will be able to use the tool to download their Instagram photos, videos and messages. Today the company made good on their promise by rolling out a Data Download tool to all users.

Instagram has been criticized for their lack of data portability. It is one of the few social media services that blocks users from downloading images that they have uploaded to the app. Instagram was pushed to offer a data download tool in the wake of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal and Mark Zuckerburg’s congressional hearings. The download tool also comes ahead of the EU’s new GDPR law that requires data portability.

You can download your Instagram data here. The tool works just like Facebook's where you will receive an email containing a link to a file with your photos, comments, profile information and more. The email will arrive within 48 hours of your request. You just need to enter your email and Instagram password to request a download.