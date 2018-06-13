How to downgrade from iOS 12 beta to iOS 11

Running the latest and greatest beta software can be exciting. It can also be premature, as there's a reason why they call it beta testing. For those with a device running iOS 12 beta, downgrading back to iOS 11 may be a preferred option. This means re-joining the wait for a public release of iOS 12 this fall.

Note that any iOS backup created using iOS 12 beta will not be restored after downgrading. You must restore from an earlier backup that was made with iOS 11.

Follow these steps to uninstall iOS beta and downgrade your iPhone or iPad: