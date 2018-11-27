SEGA Heroes Strategy Guide

SEGA Heroes is a free-to-play, RPG brawler featuring various heroes and villains from popular SEGA titles, such as Golden Axe and Jet Set Radio. It is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. You can get news and updates about the game on Facebook and Twitter.

Here are a few strategy tips to help you increase your chances of winning:

Grind! -- You have two options in SEGA Heroes, spend money or grind! The game is designed to frustrate you until you spend money. It's impossible to unlock new heroes, Events have all kinds of wacky requirements to participate, and eventually enemies will get too tough for you to defeat, But before you pull out your wallet, you can can replay levels to earn XP. Earning XP, plus other loot, will allow you to increase your power and make it easier to defeat higher level enemies. You can also earn different items to increase your special moves, and earn shards to unlock new characters. Each level awards different amounts of XP, so make sure to replay levels that give you the most bang for your buck.

Ninjas are the Devil -- Cursed shuriken is one of the most annoying weapons you'll come up against in Heroes. If you haven't had the pleasure, let me explain... Some ninjas throw shurikens that curse your gems. The cursed gems then heal your enemies each turn. Your only defense against this weapon is to match the cursed gem and remove it. This can get really annoying fast. Make sure you dispatch all ninjas as soon as possible so things don't get out of hand.

-- After dispatching all ninjas, target enemies who can damage your entire party at once. Some examples include R. Signal and Mr. X -- who can summon a helicopter to blow your party up. Eliminating these enemies first will improve your chances of winning every battle.

You can target an enemy by simply tapping on them A circle will appear at the feet of the targeted enemy.

Some enemies can do a taunt to force you to target themselves. You will have to eliminate these enemies first.

Go for the big hit -- It's best to use your MAX and Star skills as soon as possible. Less enemies equals less damage, so taking out enemies as soon as possible should be your main goal. The only time saving your skill moves is helpful is when you have 1 enemy left and know a big enemy is around the corner.

Rally Stars -- Try not to match Rally Stars (purple stars). You will most likely match enough by accident and you will only be wasting a turn. Try to only match them when you know you need more power, you need to clear the board, or you have no other options.