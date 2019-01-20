How to stop people from sharing your Instagram Stories as messages

If you use Instagram you probably share your Stories with family and friends, and probably don't want them shared with people you don't know. Your friends and family, however, can share your stories with others as direct messages. If you have your account set to private it doesn't matter because only your followers will be able to view it, even if it is shared as a direct message. If you don't have a private account but still prefer some control over who sees your stories, you can stop your followers from sharing them via messages. Here's how to do it on iPhone and iPad:

Open your Instagram app and tap on your profile in the bottom right corner. Tap on the menu button in the top right. Open Settings. Scroll down to Story Controls in the Privacy section and tap on it. Toggle Allow Sharing to off.