What is the screen size of the iPhone 11 models?

The iPhone 11 comes in three different sizes like the previous iPhone XS and XR models. This means 5.8-inch, 6.5-inch, and 6.1-inch displays are available as follows:

iPhone 11: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display (advanced LCD)

iPhone 11 Pro: 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display (all-screen OLED)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display (all-screen OLED)

Apple is expected to hold its first 2019 event in March, and WWDC is scheduled for June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, California. It is unlikely that we will see any new iPhone models until September when Apple will hold a separate event.