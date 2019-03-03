How to delete a list in Reminders

The Reminders app on the iPhone makes it possible to organize several lists of things you need to remember. Creating a new list in Reminders is relatively straightforward, since there's a giant plus (+) symbol right in the app. For users of Reminders, there will also come a time when lists must be deleted.

While a list on the iOS Reminders app can be deleted from directly within the app, swiping the title of the list does nothing. How does one remove a list from Reminders on iPhone?

Follow these steps to remove an entire list in Reminders:

Launch the Reminders app Chose a list by tapping the title Touch the Edit button Tap Delete List at the bottom of the list Confirm to permanently delete the entire list

Once a list is deleted, it cannot be restored. See more instructions on how to create a new Reminders list, change the default list for Reminders on your iOS device, and share a list from Reminders with another person.