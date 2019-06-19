Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gets a release date

Niantic and WB Games have announced a release date for their newest augmented reality title, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The new game will use the same AR technology that drives Pokémon Go, but will include artefacts, creatures and people from the Wizarding World, instead of cute monsters to collect. Something has caused items from the Harry Potter universe to mysteriously start appearing in the Muggle world. It is up to players to band together to return these "Foundables” to their rightful place.

Players must join the newly formed Statute of Secrecy Task Force to investigate and solve the mystery of The Calamity causing the chaos in the Muggle world.

Like Pokémon Go, players will be able to use a real-world map to locate sources of magic and collect Foundables. Players can then use spells to overcome Confoundable magic, and keep Foundables safe before sending them back to the Wizarding World. Players will be rewarded special items by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards for any Foundables they return. These items will be tracked in the in-game Registry.

Food and drinks that replenish Spell Energy will be available a inns located in the Muggle world. Players will also be able to find ingredients to craft potions, also located in random real-world locations.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is set to launch in the US and UK this Friday, June 21st, according to the official Twitter account

There is a ton of information about the game at harrypotterwizardsunite.com. Pre-register links for the Google Play Store and Samsung Store are also availble. There is no pre-register link for the Apple App Store at this time.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be free to download when it launches.