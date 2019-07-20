How to check your iPhone AppleCare+ status

AppleCare+ coverage, much like the standard iPhone warranty, eventually expires. Hardware repairs or accidental damage can be covered for up to two years from the original date of purchase with AppleCare+ plans for iPhone. For iPhone owners, the date of AppleCare or warranty expiration can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a costly repair.

Whether you need to know if your iPhone limited warranty, AppleCare+ or AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan is still active, the process to check iPhone coverage is the same.

Follow these steps to check your iPhone AppleCare+ or limited warranty status: