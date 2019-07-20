How to check your iPhone AppleCare+ status

Submitted by Frank Macey on

iPhone AppleCare status

AppleCare+ coverage, much like the standard iPhone warranty, eventually expires. Hardware repairs or accidental damage can be covered for up to two years from the original date of purchase with AppleCare+ plans for iPhone. For iPhone owners, the date of AppleCare or warranty expiration can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a costly repair.

Whether you need to know if your iPhone limited warranty, AppleCare+ or AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan is still active, the process to check iPhone coverage is the same.

Follow these steps to check your iPhone AppleCare+ or limited warranty status:

  1. Launch Safari and open the page checkcoverage.apple.com
  2. Enter your iPhone serial number. Click here for instructions on how to find your iPhone serial number.
    3. iPhone AppleCare status 1
  3. Enter the security code and tap Continue
    4. iPhone AppleCare status 2
  4. Verify your device model
    5. iPhone AppleCare status 3
  5. Scroll down for current support and service coverage, including AppleCare+
    6. iPhone AppleCare status 4

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Tips
AppleCare+
AppleCare
iPhone Warranty