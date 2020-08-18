AppleCare+ purchase period extended to one year

Apple provides a 60-day window after the initial purchase date for owners to add AppleCare+ coverage to their devices. Although an inspection is sometimes required, this gives customers additional time to decide whether they want the extra peace of mind. This purchase period will be extended to one year for US and Canadian customers.

According to Bloomberg, iPhone buyers who purchase an AppleCare+ plan up front or with Apple Card installments would be eligible for the extension. The changes are said to be in the works, as Apple employees have already been notified of the new policy.

AppleCare+ extends full support and warranty coverage on Apple devices for two years from the date of purchase. The standard plan also adds two incidents of accidental damage coverage, with a service fee for repair or screen replacement.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss combines the coverage above with two incidents of theft or loss for the device. To get a replacement device, participants must pay a deductible and have Find My iPhone enabled at the time the device goes missing.

iPhone owners can check current warranty and AppleCare+ status in Settings. If your device is eligible, the number of days remaining to add AppleCare+ coverage is shown. Users can even purchase an AppleCare+ plan directly from the iPhone.