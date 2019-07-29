How to disable Siri command logging on iPhone

Disable Siri command recording

Some iPhone owners may be surprised to hear that a random subset of Siri activations are sent to Apple for human analysis. The Guardian reported that Apple logs these Siri requests to improve Siri responses and dictation.

According to the report, unintentional activations of Hey Siri can result in recordings and accompanying information such as location or app data being sent to Apple for analysis. Apple does not associate logged Siri data with an Apple ID or user information from its other services.

Many iPhone and iPad owners have sent Apple feedback asking for a Siri recording toggle in Settings. Users already have the option to switch off Analytics and Limit Ad Tracking under Privacy settings.

In the meantime, you can prevent your iPhone from sending logged Siri responses to Apple by following these steps:

  1. Launch Safari and open the GitHub page linked here: https://github.com/jankais3r/Siri-NoLoggingPLS
  2. Tap View code
    3. Disable Siri command recording 1
  3. Select Prevent server-side logging of Siri commands.mobileconfig
    4. Disable Siri command recording 2
  4. Tap the Raw button
    5. Disable Siri command recording 3
  5. Allow the profile to download
    6. Disable Siri command recording 4
  6. Close to dismiss the popup window
    7. Disable Siri command recording 5
  7. Navigate to Settings -> Profile Downloaded
    8. Disable Siri command recording 6
  8. Tap Install
    9. Disable Siri command recording 7
  9. Enter your device passcode
    10. Disable Siri command recording 8
  10. Tap Install again
    11. Disable Siri command recording 9
  11. Tap the Install button one more time
    12. Disable Siri command recording 10
  12. Done completes the profile install
    13. Disable Siri command recording 11
  13. Prevent server-side logging of Siri commands appears in the Profiles list
    14. Disable Siri command recording 12

