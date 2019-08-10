How to delete iOS configuration profiles on iPhone

iOS Profiles installed

iOS configuration files can be used for a variety of purposes, such as participating in the Apple Beta Software Program, making seamless Wi-Fi connections or changing settings. These files can be removed once they are no longer useful. Of course, if you're using a work iPhone the organization managing your iPhone may prevent the removal of iOS configuration files.

To remove an iOS configuration profile, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to Settings -> General
  2. Tap Profiles
  3. Choose the profile to delete
  4. Tap Remove Profile
  5. Enter your passcode if prompted
  6. Tap to confirm. The profile will be removed from your device

