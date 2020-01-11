How to insert hypertext links into emails on iPhone

Most email apps let you put links within your message that appear as clickable text that you write, as opposed to simply pasting in a long, ugly URL. For example, you might want to point somebody to an article you found on the internet by writing "here are some instructions on how to take screenshots on Apple TV" instead of "here are some instructions on how to take screenshots on Apple TV: https://www.iphonefaq.org/archives/977419." It is a lot nicer looking, and really the best option if you have an especially long URL.

Surprisingly, the iOS Mail app does not let you do this, at least not yet. But there is a work around, here's how to do it: