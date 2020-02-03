How to stop iPhone apps from using location data

Submitted by Frank Macey on

Apple Maps Location Services

Apple devices can use GPS, Bluetooth, cell towers, and Wi-Fi hotspots to determine your location. The iPhone periodically sends location data back to Apple, in an anonymous and encrypted form. This data is used to improve location-based services on everyone's devices, such as displaying real-time traffic or suggesting popular locations. Many apps can use location data in the background, and iOS will periodically notify users when this data is being collected.

Of course, iPhone owners don't have to wait for iOS to notice location data sharing. The status of each app's use of location data can be viewed and changed at any time. For anyone concerned about increasing their privacy level, location data can even be switched off entirely.

Note that if you place an emergency call or use emergency SOS features the iPhone may use your location data, even if Location Services are turned off. This safety feature helps first responders locate your device during an emergency.

Follow these steps to control privacy settings for Location Services on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

Turn off all location services

  1. Navigate to Settings -> Privacy
    2. Location Services privacy
  2. Tap Location Services
    3. Location Services privacy 2
  3. Toggle Location Services OFF (grey switch)
    4. Location Services privacy 4
  4. On the iPhone 11 and later, you can also switch OFF ultra wideband location tracking

Decide which apps use your location

  1. Navigate to Settings -> Privacy
    2. Location Services privacy
  2. Tap Location Services
    3. Location Services privacy 2
  3. Scroll down to see which apps are using your location
    4. Location Services privacy 3
  4. Tap an app to change individual location privacy settings
    5. App location
  5. Choosing Never prevents the app from accessing location data at all times
  6. To prevent websites from using your location, set Safari Websites to Never
    7. Safari location services
  7. Tap System Services to toggle how iOS uses your location data
    8. System location

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Tips
Privacy
Location Data