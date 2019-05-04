How to automatically delete your Google history data

Google Activity history privacy data

Google has added new options to Google Account settings. While Location History and Web & App Activity can be toggled off completely, now they can be configured to automatically delete after 3 months or 18 months. Google will remove this history from your account on a rolling basis.

If your Google activity is already set to Paused, the option to make Web & App Activity delete automatically will not show up under Google Account settings.

Follow these steps on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to automatically delete your Google activity history data:

  1. Navigate to myactivity.google.com
  2. Sign into your Google account if prompted
  3. Tap the button Choose to delete automatically
    4. Google Activity history privacy data 1
  4. Decide how long to keep your Web & App activity
  5. Tap Next
    6. Google Activity history privacy data 2
  6. Confirm your preference
    7. Google Activity history privacy data 3
  7. Once the activity preference is saved, tap Got it to exit
    8. Google Activity history privacy data 4

