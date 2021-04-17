How to delete Google Maps history on iPhone

Submitted by Fred Straker on
Like many apps, Google Maps keeps a complete history of locations and addresses on your iPhone. In fact, the history includes searches, shared locations, and reviews. Google Maps makes it possible to remove history entries by time frame, by individual location, or wipe the entire history on record.
Just like you can delete location history from Apple Maps, Google Maps offers a similar function. Follow these steps to delete Google Maps history on iPhone:
- Launch Google Maps
- Tap your profile at the top right
- Select Account Settings -> Maps History
- Here is the list of locations. Tap the X for each one to delete
- You can also scroll down to Filter By Date
- Tap Delete and choose all time, last day, last hour, or pick a date range
- Confirm and tap Done to clear the selected history