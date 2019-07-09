How to auto-delete Google app data on iPhone

The Google app on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch now wipes its own history clean. Users of Google's iOS app can set up automatic expiration of search activity and location history. When configured in settings, this private data will be deleted after a set period of time. Once the option is set, no further action is required to delete history information from Google.

To automatically delete Google activity history, follow these steps:

Launch the Google app and make sure you're signed into your account Tap the Settings gear Choose Search activity Tap the button Choose to delete automatically Select Keep for 18 months or 3 months, then tap Next Tap the Confirm button to proceed

History entries older than the specified time period will be permanently deleted and disassociated with your Google account on a rolling basis.