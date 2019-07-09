How to auto-delete Google app data on iPhone

Google app iOS search activity

The Google app on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch now wipes its own history clean. Users of Google's iOS app can set up automatic expiration of search activity and location history. When configured in settings, this private data will be deleted after a set period of time. Once the option is set, no further action is required to delete history information from Google.

To automatically delete Google activity history, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Google app and make sure you're signed into your account
  2. Tap the Settings gear
    3. Google app iOS search activity 1
  3. Choose Search activity
    4. Google app iOS search activity 2
  4. Tap the button Choose to delete automatically
    5. Google app iOS search activity 3
  5. Select Keep for 18 months or 3 months, then tap Next
    6. Google app iOS search activity 4
  6. Tap the Confirm button to proceed
    7. Google app iOS search activity 5

History entries older than the specified time period will be permanently deleted and disassociated with your Google account on a rolling basis.

