How do I transfer money with Venmo?

Transfering your Venmo balance through the iOS app is as easy as requesting and receiving funds. Your Venmo account must be tied to a debit card or banking account for you to transfer any money outside of the app. Follow these steps to transfer your Venmo balance:

Open the Venmo app on your iOS device and log in. Tap the 3 lines in the upper right hand corner of the app. Tap the blue Transfer balance next to "$0.00 in Venmo." Enter the amount you want to transfer. Select "Instant" or "1-3biz days." Check the transfer balance in the blue button at the bottom of the page. Tap the blue Transfer $0.00 button to transfer your money to your bank account.

There is a 1% (max $10.00) fee for instant payments. Choosing 1-3 business days is free.