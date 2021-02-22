How to delete Translate app history on iPhone

Apple's official Translate app for iOS makes translating and hearing pronunciations of words in different languages quick and easy. The app automatically saves every word and phrase that is entered. This history accumulates over time and can be used to view previous translations or favorite frequently used translations, for fast access later.

If your Translation app is getting cluttered or you wish to delete this history for any reason, the process is simple. While you can't batch delete your entire history in the app, you can delete individual items in Translate with a swipe and tap.

Follow these steps to view your Translate app history and delete items: