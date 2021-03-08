How to transfer iCloud Photos to Google Photos

Apple continues to offer users increased control over their iCloud data. One recent feature makes it easy to copy an entire iCloud Photo library to Google Photos. Instead of downloading photos locally and then uploading them to another service, Apple's Data and Privacy hub transfers them directly from iCloud to a Google account. The only limitation is storage space requirements.

Free Google accounts include 15GB of storage, so if your iCloud Photos library is larger in size some images and videos will not transfer. Apple displays the total size of your iCloud photos and videos during the transfer process.

To copy your iCloud Photos to Google Photos follow these steps: