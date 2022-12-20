What is the Major League Soccer (MLS) schedule for 2023?

Apple has released the Major League Soccer (MLS) schedule for 2023. MLS coverage is now an Apple exclusive with Apple TV+ and an MLS Season Pass subscription. Season Pass launches on February 1, 2023 and begins a 10-year partnership between Apple and MLS.

The full MLS season schedule can be found on the web at mlssoccer.com/schedule.

Some MLS matches and playoff games stream free to Apple TV+ subscribers, without an MLS Season Pass. Most games will air on Saturdays and Wednesdays, starting at 7:30 PM local time.

Check out the monthly and seasonal pricing for MLS Season Pass here.