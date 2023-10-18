How to use a mouse with an iPhone

iPhone owners can pair a Bluetooth mouse or connect a USB mouse directly to their device, to be used as an alternative input to the touch screen. Some iPad users may already be familiar with using a mouse on Apple's mobile hardware, however there are a few extra steps to get a mouse working on iPhone. A mouse can be helpful for individuals who cannot use the touch screen, or for specific activities where the mouse lends extra control.

Many wired and wireless mouse models can be used on iPhone, but don't try this with an Apple Magic Mouse. Strangely, the Magic Mouse cannot be used with iPhone, and will not show up in Bluetooth settings on iOS devices. To use a mouse that's already paired to another device such as a computer, make sure to reset the mouse or tell the other device to forget its pairing with the mouse.

For a wired mouse, if the cord is USB-C it can be connected directly to the iPhone 15 or later. An adapter is required if your mouse has a USB-A plug. Connecting a USB-C or USB-A mouse to the iPhone 14 or earlier requires the correct USB to Lightning adapter.

Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility -> Touch Toggle AssistiveTouch -> ON (green switch) Mouse buttons can be customized under Settings -> Accessibility -> Touch -> AssistiveTouch -> Devices Tap the connected mouse Choose Customize Additional Buttons Follow the prompts to define system actions for each button on the mouse

Once the mouse is connected or paired to your iPhone, follow these steps to get it working:

Using the mouse to get around iOS can be intuitive, for example to go to the Home Screen just click and drag up from the bottom of the display. The Control Center and Notification Center can be invoked in similar fashion from the top of the screen.