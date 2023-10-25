Apple releases iOS 17.1 update with new features

Today Apple rolled out the highly-anticipated iOS 17.1 update for iPhone, marking the biggest additions to device functionality since the launch of iOS 17. This update not only addresses bugs and security issues but also introduces several new features.

AirDrop enhancements

AirDrop now allows content to continue transferring over the internet, ensuring seamless sharing even when you're out of AirDrop range. This is a game-changer for those who frequently rely on this feature.

StandBy Mode customization

Users of the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max can now take control of when their device's display turns off in StandBy Mode. This feature offers greater flexibility and convenience.

Music app revamp

Action Button changes

The Music app gets a boost with the expansion of the Favorites section, encompassing songs, albums, and playlists, all of which users can filter for easy access. Additionally, the cover art collection now dynamically changes colors to match a playlist's mood. Song suggestions have also been integrated, making it easier to discover new music that aligns with your preferences.

Some actions will no longer be activated when the iPhone is located within a bag or in a pocket. This prevents accidental triggering of items such as the Camera, Flashlight, Magnifier, Focus modes, and Voice Memos.

The update also includes a range of fixes and improvements: