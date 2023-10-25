Apple releases iOS 17.1 update with new features

Submitted by Frank Macey on
Today Apple rolled out the highly-anticipated iOS 17.1 update for iPhone, marking the biggest additions to device functionality since the launch of iOS 17. This update not only addresses bugs and security issues but also introduces several new features.
AirDrop enhancements
AirDrop now allows content to continue transferring over the internet, ensuring seamless sharing even when you're out of AirDrop range. This is a game-changer for those who frequently rely on this feature.
StandBy Mode customization
Users of the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max can now take control of when their device's display turns off in StandBy Mode. This feature offers greater flexibility and convenience.
Music app revampThe Music app gets a boost with the expansion of the Favorites section, encompassing songs, albums, and playlists, all of which users can filter for easy access. Additionally, the cover art collection now dynamically changes colors to match a playlist's mood. Song suggestions have also been integrated, making it easier to discover new music that aligns with your preferences.
Action Button changes
Some actions will no longer be activated when the iPhone is located within a bag or in a pocket. This prevents accidental triggering of items such as the Camera, Flashlight, Magnifier, Focus modes, and Voice Memos.
Newest iPhone FAQs
The update also includes a range of fixes and improvements:
- Select a specific album for Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen
- Home key support for Matter locks
- Better Screen Time syncing across devices
- Fixes for issues such as Significant Location privacy settings reset during Apple Watch transfer, and missing caller names during calls
- Custom and purchased ringtones now appear as options for text tones
- Improved keyboard responsiveness
- Crash detection optimizations for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models
- Nintendo Switch N64 controller support
This iOS 17.1 update is highly recommended for iPhone users, especially those concerned about device security. Apple has patched numerous vulnerabilities reported by security researchers and teams. iOS 17.1 was released along with corresponding updates for other Apple operating systems.
The update also addresses the issue of display image persistence, which was causing concern, particularly for iPhone 15 users. This problem, initially perceived as screen burn-in, was identified as a software-based image retention issue and has been resolved.