How to transfer Safari and Chrome browser tabs from your iPhone to your Mac

The idea of continuity between devices has been around for some time now and is improved upon with each new iOS iteration. Basically it allows you to quickly and seamlessly transfer your work, calls, messages, etc. from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac or vice versa. One particularly useful feature on both the Safari and Chrome browsers lets you transfer your tabs, so if you've navigated to a webpage on your phone, you can simply open up the same page on your Mac without having to do something tedious like copy the link and email it to yourself, as you may have done once upon a time.

Here's how to transfer tabs from your iPhone's Safari or Chrome browser to the one on your Mac:

Safari

First, make sure all of your devices are signed into the same iCloud account, then on your Mac, click the Apple menu in the top leftand open System Preferences -> iCloud. Make sure Safari is checked. Now in the Safari browser you can simply go to the View menu and click Show All Tabs to see the tabs that are open on your device. Just click on one to open it.

Chrome