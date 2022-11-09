Spotify revamps its Apple Watch app

The Spotify Apple Watch app has a new look. Spotify has delivered with an improved library view, larger controls, and swipe gestures for the Apple Watch. Owners of more recent Apple Watch models will enjoy larger artwork, bigger buttons, and new animations. The changes come as Spotify continues to offer its subscription pricing at $9.99 per month with no ads.

According to the developers:

DJ from your wrist with Spotify on Apple Watch. Spotify for your Apple Watch gives you the ability to seamlessly access and control your favorite music and podcasts from your wrist.

Playback on other devices can be controlled via Bluetooth or with Spotify Connect, and full Siri integration offers voice control. Thanks to the latest updates, navigating music playlists is easier and users can swipe to favorite a track.

Besides using Apple Watch as a remote control, premium subscribers can listen directly from Apple Watch, offline and without an iPhone. Apple Watch can store around 10 hours or more of music downloads. This feature is especially useful for listening in places where there is little connectivity or when away from the iPhone.

Spotify delivers music playlists or podcasts played via Apple Watch directly to Bluetooth-connected headphones or paired AirPods.