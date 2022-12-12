How to back up WhatsApp chats on iPhone

Many fans of WhatsApp have important chats, photos, videos, and more stored on their iPhones. In fact, users may not realize how much important information WhatsApp contains until they need to migrate to a new device. Switching iPhones without a WhatsApp backup means none of your chat history is saved. Luckily, WhatsApp can backup almost everything directly to iCloud.

Creating and maintaining a WhatsApp backup only takes a few steps. WhatsApp can even encrypt your backups for improved security. To upload WhatsApp data to iCloud, you must have enough storage available in your iCloud account.

Follow these steps to backup and restore your WhatsApp data on iPhone:

Create WhatsApp backup on iCloud

Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone Tap the Settings (gear) icon Navigate to Chats -> Chat Backup Toggle Include Videos ON or OFF For higher security, tap End-to-end Encrypted Backup -> Turn On Select Auto Backup to choose a frequency for automatic backups Tap Back Up Now to upload your data to iCloud

Restore WhatsApp backup from iCloud