How to stop apps from tracking iPhone activity

Submitted by Fred Straker on
Apple offers many new privacy options in the latest version of iOS. One of these is better transparency when it comes to apps tracking your activity between apps and on the web. Now thanks to App Privacy cards, developers must reveal what personal information is collected. Apps can also be granted permission to track activities on a case-by-case basis.
For those not interested in allowing any apps to track their information between other apps or in web browsers, tracking can be switched off completely.
Get more information about new privacy features in iOS:
- Limit access to your Photos library
- Mask your Wi-Fi address
- Prevent location tracking on iPhone
- Generate a Safari browser privacy report
Stop app tracking on iPhoneFollow the steps below to prevent apps from tracking activity on iPhone or iPad:
- Navigate to Settings -> Privacy
- Tap Tracking
- Toggle Allow Apps to Request to Track -> OFF (grey switch)
With tracking disabled, apps will stop asking permission to track your activities across other apps and websites.